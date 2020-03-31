Schnucks Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge
-
screen grab via Google Maps
-
The University City Schnucks is currently open after a deep clean and sanitizing.
As coronavirus pummels Missouri
, it should be no surprise that one of our own local grocery store workers has fallen ill.
A Schnucks grocery store employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed by the St. Louis County Health Department, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
.
The employee worked at the University City Schnucks location (6920 Olive Boulevard, 314-725-8520),
had last worked on the store on March 26 and is now quarantined at home.
The store is currently open, but it was deep cleaned and sanitized in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per the Post-Dispatch
.
Schnucks identified five other employees who had worked in close contact with the infected individual and those employees were asked to self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” All employees are still being paid.
Out of respect for our very overwhelmed local grocery store employees, please do not shop if you know you’ve been exposed and do make sure to limit trips to the store. Each visit to the grocery store (or any public place) is a new chance to catch coronavirus.
And while you’re there, please thank our heroes behind the glass
by respecting distancing guidelines during your visit.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.