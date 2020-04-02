Virtual Happy Hour Is Here For You

Virtual Happy Hour kicks off at 4 p.m. every Thursday.
You're not drinking alone in your basement/bathroom/closet. You're having a virtual happy hour.
Until that "new normal" we keep hearing so much about kicks in, we're all just looking for ways to slog through the daily chaos. Chris Denman, who hosts the St. Louis-based podcast We Are Live!, was kicking around ideas a couple of weeks ago with Matt Longueville of STL Barkeep for navigating the current whirlwind of health and economic disaster sweeping across the world.
At first, Longueville, whose business hires out bartenders for parties and events, was going to come on Denman's show to mix a few cocktails. But that idea quickly led to them roughing out plans for Virtual Happy Hour, basically an online variety show that takes place at 4 p.m. every Thursday.
Along with the "Quarantine Cocktails" demonstrations, the show has featured national comedians and musicians, including former Houdmouth keyboardist Katie Toupin and comedians Iann Bagg, who has been a regular on Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club show, and Jessimae Peluso, whose many stops included MTV's Girl Code. St. Louisan Pat Gioia is on every show to help with the drinks.
"It’s combining the stuff that I love doing with, hey, maybe there are some people looking for entertainment during some super strange times," Denman says.
About 10,000 people have tuned in for the first two shows. This afternoon's broadcast includes guest comedian Mia Jackson and musician Daniel Womack, lead singer of the Georgia-based rock band Futurebirds. Master Blender David Whitmer and Andy Mansinne of MGP will drop in, virtually, to teach you all you need to know about rye.
You can tune in, drink or no drink, at 4 p.m. through the We Are Live! Facebook page. Past shows are archived there as well, because it's 11 a.m. somewhere.
Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com
