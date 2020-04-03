Email
Friday, April 3, 2020

St. Louis County Library Giving Out Free Baby Diapers via Drive-Through

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 10:58 AM

Gotta keep 'em fresh!

St. Louis’ public library system has always been an important local source of knowledge and hope, but now these heroes are serving the public more than ever before.

In addition to providing drive-through breakfast and lunch during this crisis for kids who would normally get fed at school, the St. Louis County Library is now offering drive-through emergency diapers and period supply kits.

Starting today and running each Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, those in need can drive through one of four sites and pick up supplies.



From SLCL:

Appropriately sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under. A child must be present to receive a supply of diapers. Supplies and sizes may be limited. Diapers will be distributed in the branch parking lots. Donations of diapers will also be accepted during this time.

Period supply kits will also be available from the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies on Fridays.

Supplies will be distributed at four area locations:

- Florissant Valley Branch
195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796

- Lewis & Clark Branch
9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322

- Natural Bridge Branch
7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905

- Weber Road Branch
4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744

For more information on this and other St. Louis County Library programs, visit slcl.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
