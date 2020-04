St. Louis County Library Giving Out Free Baby Diapers via Drive-Through

St. Louis’ public library system has always been an important local source of knowledge and hope, but now these heroes are serving the public more than ever before.In addition to providing drive-through breakfast and lunch during this crisis for kids who would normally get fed at school, the St. Louis County Library is now offering drive-through emergency diapers and period supply kits.Starting today and running each Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, those in need can drive through one of four sites and pick up supplies.From SLCL Supplies will be distributed at four area locations:195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-67969909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-53227606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-49054444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744For more information on this and other St. Louis County Library programs, visit slcl.org

