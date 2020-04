Two-Man Musical Parade Brings Hope to St. Louis Streets [VIDEO]

Well this should bring a little sunshine to your day. It also might make you cry, but they will be happy tears.Check out this video uploaded to Twitter of a two-man brass band walking down the middle of a St. Louis street and thrilling residents with their heartwarming version of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me.”Uploaded by @Nate_Tice , the video features Twitter users @W3ST_PsiDe and @BenKosberg as they serenade a block of Connecticut Street in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.Photographer and author Mark C. Stevens snapped a picture of the smiling musicians, too.We’ll update this story when we have their names because men like this should be celebrated properly. Thank you for bringing this blast of hope to all of us.

My sister lives in St. Louis and just sent me this. Apparently these two did it last week and the whole block cheered them on. pic.twitter.com/YHXpNLNgE9

