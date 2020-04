Afraid They Had Coronavirus, an Illinois Man Killed His Girlfriend and Himself

An Illinois man shot and killed his partner and himself over fears that they'd contracted the coronavirus, according to law enforcement Patrick Jesernik, 54, and Cheryl Schriefer, 59, were both found dead in a residence last Thursday when police responded to the residence for a welfare check. Patrick Jesernik’s parents had not heard from their son and they’d called on the cops to check on him.At the home in Will County (the county surrounding Joliet, Illinois), sheriff's deputies found that the door was locked from the inside and that both people were dead in separate rooms from gunshot wounds to the head, with the gun next to Jesernik’s body.There was no known history of domestic abuse or police presence at the house, but the couple had recently been concerned about the status of their health.According to a press release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office Sadly, an autopsy revealed that both “Cheryl and Patrick tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

