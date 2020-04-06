Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

Afraid They Had Coronavirus, an Illinois Man Killed His Girlfriend and Himself

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge The couple had recently been concerned about the status of their health. - TEX TEXIN / FLICKR
  • Tex Texin / Flickr
  • The couple had recently been concerned about the status of their health.

An Illinois man shot and killed his partner and himself over fears that they'd contracted the coronavirus, according to law enforcement.

Patrick Jesernik, 54, and Cheryl Schriefer, 59, were both found dead in a residence last Thursday when police responded to the residence for a welfare check. Patrick Jesernik’s parents had not heard from their son and they’d called on the cops to check on him.

At the home in Will County (the county surrounding Joliet, Illinois), sheriff's deputies found that the door was locked from the inside and that both people were dead in separate rooms from gunshot wounds to the head, with the gun next to Jesernik’s body.



There was no known history of domestic abuse or police presence at the house, but the couple had recently been concerned about the status of their health.

According to a press release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office:

"Family arrived on scene and stated that Patrick had been scared that he and Cheryl had contracted the COVID-19 virus, and that Cheryl was tested two days ago. It was reported that Cheryl was having a hard time breathing. The family stated that to their knowledge, she had not received the test result."

Sadly, an autopsy revealed that both “Cheryl and Patrick tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 Shows Missouri How Low It Can Go Read More

  2. Two Ferguson-Florissant School Bus Drivers Die, District Suspends Meal Delivery Read More

  3. Two-Man Musical Parade Brings Hope to St. Louis Streets [VIDEO] Read More

  4. Schnucks Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

  5. The Walmart Coronavirus Licker's Defense Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation