Two Ferguson-Florissant School Bus Drivers Die, District Suspends Meal Delivery

Two bus drivers in the Ferguson-Florissant School District died on Saturday, prompting school officials to stop delivering meals to kids, at least for now.Both bus drivers had helped with the food distribution program. One of the drivers, who had been helping with the program at Cross Keys Middle School, died of a long-running illness but also had symptoms of the coronavirus, school officials say.The second driver, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had helped with the distribution program that was based out of McCluer North High School. Another employee at the high school also tested positive, the district announced in a note on its website."None of the employees have worked since spring break and only learned of their positive results late [Saturday]," the district said in the written statement. "It has been more than 14 days since they worked, and anyone exposed would likely have experienced symptoms."As a precaution, the district is suspending the meals program through April 10. As of Sunday afternoon, there had been 883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County, according to the state Department of Heath and Human Services. DHSS stats reported twelve deaths in St. Louis County, but the county's numbers reported thirteen deaths by Saturday morning.

