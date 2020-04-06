Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Monday, April 6, 2020

Violating Missouri's 'Stay at Home' Order Could Cost You $2,000

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge Also stay at home now, folks. - KEELY ANN
  • KEELY ANN
  • Also stay at home now, folks.

Today, there appears to be many fewer cars on St. Louis city streets than there were yesterday, and hopefully that is because people are finally staying home.

Governor Mike Parson issued a "Stay at Home" order for Missouri that kicked in at 12:01 a.m. today and runs until 11:59 p.m. April 24.

It was a pretty wishy washy order, but basically means that you should keep your ass at home if at all possible. If you're not out on your way to your "essential" job or out getting groceries or medicines, you should be parked on your couch waiting for this difficult time to pass.



Governments in other countries have ended up basically locking their citizens inside their homes as a way to end this thing, but Americans have been told to use their best judgment. Unfortunately, the average American's best judgment leaves something to be desired. So for now (even under this "order"), people are still disobeying protocol just because they're bored and they want to get out.

But what if you get caught doing some non-essential goofing off? While it's not like they've set up checkpoints on the streets (yet), you could get into trouble with St. Louis law enforcement if you get busted while you're out on the town being a moron.

A story published by St. Louis Public Radio explains:

"Violating the stay-at-home order is a Class A misdemeanor in St. Louis and St. Louis County, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000."

And that goes for businesses, too. Business owners found to be violating "Stay at Home" protocol face the same fines and jail time, but they might also lose access to grants from federal coronavirus relief packages.

So be smart, stay home. If you don't, you might end up stuck in a much smaller room with bars on the windows and no access to Netflix.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
