St. Louis Native and Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Fight COVID-19

We’ve never been more proud of Jack Dorsey. Not only has the St. Louis native built multiple empires with Twitter and Square, but now he’s doing something great for the entire world.For a while, we’ve suspected that his good deeds must be fueled by Provel because he always finds ways to give back to his hometown , but Dorsey’s philanthropy doesn’t stop at the Missouri state line.He announced on Twitter today that he plans to “fund global COVID-19 relief” with $1 billion of his Square equity.This amount represents some 28 percent of his wealth and he has big, multi-step plans for how it will all be spent.Dorsey’s first tweet on the subject links to a Google Document that outlines the financial aspect. Subsequent tweets in that thread outline his objectives following the pandemic including focusing on girl’s health and education and a universal basic income.He also explains that many grants will be made to organizations “with proven impact and efficiency in the past” and that all of this information will be made available to the public in the spirit of transparency.He ends his tweets on the subject with “Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”We couldn’t agree more. Thanks, Jack. Your next Ted Drewes concrete is on us.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.