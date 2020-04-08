Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

How to Narc on Your Neighbor For Not Following Coronavirus Rules

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM

click to enlarge The Citizens' Service Bureau: It ain't just for dumpster fires. - VIA RFT ARCHIVES
  • via RFT archives
  • The Citizens' Service Bureau: It ain't just for dumpster fires.

Normally being a tattletale is frowned on, but not in a world where a deadly virus is taking human lives.

Some people (and businesses) either don’t understand the danger, refuse to take the coronavirus threat seriously or think that the rules don’t apply to them and they continue to congregate in groups.

Many locals who come across one of these jerks are contacting St. Louis’ Citizens’ Service Bureau for guidance. The Citizens’ Service Bureau is one of the most helpful organizations in town. You can bother them for help with so many things, from a burned out street light to a scary-deep pothole to one of St. Louis' famous dumpster fires.



But they’re also the top place to contact if you have a neighbor hosting a weekly poker night or you know of a non-essential business that is open and likely spreading virus. Don't call 911, call the CSB.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted that the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the City of St. Louis Government want to know when St. Louisiana are in violation of St. Louis’ "Stay at Home" orders.


Krewson also points out that “This is not a recommendation. This is not a suggestion. It is a mandatory order.

Don’t want to get caught? Don’t endanger your fellow citizens. For those of you who truly need assistance, information on how to narc is at the CSB site. You can report via live chat, online submission, my phone (314-622-4800) or by tweet @stlscb.


Just be careful no matter what you choose do about the situation. Coughs can kill, but snitches get stitches.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Native and Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Fight COVID-19 Read More

  2. Violating Missouri's 'Stay at Home' Order Could Cost You $2,000 Read More

  3. Alton Mayor: No Mercy for Wife Busted at Bar for Violating Stay-At-Home Order Read More

  4. Two Ferguson-Florissant School Bus Drivers Die, District Suspends Meal Delivery Read More

  5. Schnucks Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation