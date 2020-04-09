School's Out For Summer (In St. Louis, at Least)

If you don't understand the picture, show it to your KSHE-loving dad.
Well, they finally called it. The St. Louis public school system has finally announced that you’re stuck with raising and educating your own kids for the foreseeable future. Should’ve used a condom, huh?
That’s right: Saint Louis Public Schools, St. Louis County Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools buildings will stay closed through the end of this school year.
Governor Mike Parson today ordered schools statewide to remain close through the spring.
The announcement on SLPS.org says that though the buildings are closed, the schools’ “earning and support services will continue through each district's last day of school” and that “This decision was extremely difficult, but it is imperative that we take bold measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives in our community.”
The announcement also includes a short list of resources for parents including how to get academic materials and where to find free meals for students.
If we’re all lucky, schools will all be opened again in time for next school year, but much of our situation in next few months depends on how much we #flattenthecurve. Stay home. Stay well. Stay informed.
