Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 10, 2020

The XFL, and Our Beloved Battlehawks, Will Not Return in 2021, League Says

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge So many sad fans out there today. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • Trenton Almgren-Davis
  • So many sad fans out there today.

Well, it turns out the whole damn XFL poops standing up.

Friday morning, the upstart football league suspended all operations and laid off nearly its entire workforce, save for a few executives, reports ESPN.

It also announced that there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021, despite assurances earlier this year that it would do so.

RELATED: St. Louis BattleHawks Fans Went All Out at the First Home Opener [PHOTOS]
The XFL, like most sports leagues, was forced to cancel its season over coronavirus containment measures that limit the number of people who can gather in a group.



click to enlarge No more ka-kaw. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • Trenton Almgren-Davis
  • No more ka-kaw.

And that means that all of the people who packed the BattleHawks home opener at the Dome at America's Center are stuck at home in their nests saying "Ka-Naw."

Well, at least we proved that Stan Kroenke is a lying dork.

Cheers to better days, St. Louis.

Kroenke sucks. - JUSTIN POOLE
  • Justin Poole
  • Kroenke sucks.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Homeless Refuse to Leave St. Louis Camp, Despite 4 a.m. Police Visit Read More

  2. First 12 to Die of Coronavirus in St. Louis Were Black Read More

  3. School's Out For Summer (In St. Louis, at Least) Read More

  4. Violating Missouri's 'Stay at Home' Order Could Cost You $2,000 Read More

  5. Kickass John Deere Apocalypse Bike For Sale in St. Louis Area Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation