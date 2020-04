The XFL, and Our Beloved Battlehawks, Will Not Return in 2021, League Says

click to enlarge Trenton Almgren-Davis

So many sad fans out there today.

click to enlarge Trenton Almgren-Davis

No more ka-kaw.

Justin Poole

Kroenke sucks.

Well, it turns out the whole damn XFL poops standing up Friday morning, the upstart football league suspended all operations and laid off nearly its entire workforce, save for a few executives, reports ESPN It also announced that there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021, despite assurances earlier this year that it would do so.The XFL, like most sports leagues, was forced to cancel its season over coronavirus containment measures that limit the number of people who can gather in a group.And that means that all of the people who packed the BattleHawks home opener at the Dome at America's Center are stuck at home in their nests saying "Ka-Naw."Well, at least we proved that Stan Kroenke is a lying dork Cheers to better days, St. Louis.