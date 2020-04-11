Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Sheena and Eric Greitens Are Splitting Up

Posted By on Sat, Apr 11, 2020 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Sheena Greitens, shown with her husband in a campaign ad. - IMAGE VIA YOUTUBE
  • image via YouTube
  • Sheena Greitens, shown with her husband in a campaign ad.


Sheena and Eric Greitens are calling it quits on their marriage, Missouri's former first lady announced this morning on Twitter.

Sheena Greitens, an assistant professor at the University of Missouri and co-director of the university's Institute for Korea, posted a joint statement from her and the disgraced ex-governor.

"After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we've made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children," the statement reads.



Eric Greitens resigned from public office in 2017 after battling a scandal fueled by an extra-marital affair and allegations of criminal campaign finance violations.

A felony computer tampering charge — he was accused of improperly using a list of donors from his charity for political purposes — was dropped by St. Louis prosecutors when Eric Greitens agreed to resign as governor. Prosecutors had previously dismissed a felony invasion of privacy charge during jury selection, and a special process declined to refile the case.

In recent weeks, the ex-governor has been on publicity tour to revamp his image, pedaling George Soros conspiracy theories on former Trump deputy assistant Seb Gorka's far-right podcast, appearing in-studio on Fox News in New York City in mid-March and then returning to Missouri where in late March he handed out boxes of face masks to police and firefighters throughout the state.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The XFL, and Our Beloved Battlehawks, Will Not Return in 2021, League Says Read More

  2. Homeless Refuse to Leave St. Louis Camp, Despite 4 a.m. Police Visit Read More

  3. St. Louis Students' Classes Go Online, Highlighting City's Problems Read More

  4. Violating Missouri's 'Stay at Home' Order Could Cost You $2,000 Read More

  5. School's Out For Summer (In St. Louis, at Least) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation