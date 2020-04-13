Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Temporary Morgue Opening in St. Louis County to Hold COVID-19 Victims

More than 1,600 people across St. Louis County have been infected, and 42 have died.

Earth City will be the new location of a temporary morgue for the bodies of those killed by COVID-19, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

According to the newspaper, the complex is “under construction in Earth City, the unincorporated community along Interstate 70 across the Missouri River from St. Charles,” and the paper posted photos of cooling equipment arriving at the site that is also under guard of a county police officer.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, said that the facility is expected to be opened by the end of the week.

More than 1,600 people across St. Louis County have been infected, and 42 have died. St. Louis city has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, also, with  698 cases have been confirmed and 19 total deaths.



