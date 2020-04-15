Wednesday, April 15, 2020
You Might Need Binoculars to See Boobs at Party Cove This Summer
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:12 PM
click to enlarge
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a warning to those who think life at the Lake of the Ozarks is going to be business as usual this summer.
The organization’s Water Patrol Division
polices the waters and has many tasks including issuing permits, enforcing speed limits on the water and shutting down potentially dangerous situations.
MSHP tweeted a warning recently reminding both boaters and visitors that any social gathering including more than ten people is a violation of Governor Mike Parson’s “Stay at Home” order.
That means that the Girls Gone Wild-style boat chains that get set up in Anderson Hollow Cove (a.k.a “Party Cove”) each summer are forbidden this year.
Social distancing rules still apply on the water, so if you’re determined to see nude breasts then don’t forget to pack your binoculars.
There is an upside to this situation, though. Now that you have to stay far away, women won’t be able to easily judge you by the size of your … boat.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Lake of the Ozarks, Party Cove, St. Louis, summer, Anderson Hollow Cove, coronavirus, COVID-19, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.