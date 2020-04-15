Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

You Might Need Binoculars to See Boobs at Party Cove This Summer

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge Party Cove won't be the same this summer. - JAMES CARR / FLICKR

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a warning to those who think life at the Lake of the Ozarks is going to be business as usual this summer.

The organization’s Water Patrol Division polices the waters and has many tasks including issuing permits, enforcing speed limits on the water and shutting down potentially dangerous situations.

MSHP tweeted a warning recently reminding both boaters and visitors that any social gathering including more than ten people is a violation of Governor Mike Parson’s “Stay at Home” order.


That means that the Girls Gone Wild-style boat chains that get set up in Anderson Hollow Cove (a.k.a “Party Cove”) each summer are forbidden this year.



Social distancing rules still apply on the water, so if you’re determined to see nude breasts then don’t forget to pack your binoculars.

There is an upside to this situation, though. Now that you have to stay far away, women won’t be able to easily judge you by the size of your … boat.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Broadcast Bigot Bob Romanik Goes Off The Air (For Now) Read More

  2. Washington University Grads Start Doordash-like COVID-19 Support System Read More

  3. Republican St. Louis County Councilmen Want 7 Parks Reopened Read More

  4. Jay Ashcroft's Sick Move to Call Staff Back to the Office Read More

  5. Violating Missouri's 'Stay at Home' Order Could Cost You $2,000 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation