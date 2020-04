You Might Need Binoculars to See Boobs at Party Cove This Summer

click to enlarge James Carr / Flickr

Party Cove won't be the same this summer.

While recreational boating is allowed under the Stay At Home Order, all social gathering and distancing rules still apply. Let’s work together to reduce the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kEF2RlhHkI — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) April 10, 2020

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a warning to those who think life at the Lake of the Ozarks is going to be business as usual this summer.The organization’s Water Patrol Division polices the waters and has many tasks including issuing permits, enforcing speed limits on the water and shutting down potentially dangerous situations.MSHP tweeted a warning recently reminding both boaters and visitors that any social gathering including more than ten people is a violation of Governor Mike Parson’s “Stay at Home” order.That means that the Girls Gone Wild-style boat chains that get set up in Anderson Hollow Cove (a.k.a “Party Cove”) each summer are forbidden this year.Social distancing rules still apply on the water, so if you’re determined to see nude breasts then don’t forget to pack your binoculars.There is an upside to this situation, though. Now that you have to stay far away, women won’t be able to easily judge you by the size of your … boat.