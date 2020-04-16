A Girl Was Killed Two Days Ago in St. Louis and Nobody Has Identified Her

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE

The shoe of a girl who was killed on Tuesday.

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE

The girl's pants.

No one has come forward to claim her body. Maybe no one has noticed she's missing.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A young girl was killed sometime before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.Police know her height (5 feet 6 inches tall) and weight (116 pounds), because that kind of thing can be measured. They know she had medium-length hair that had been braided. They know what she was wearing — a black Nike zip-up hoodie, red T-shirt and olive green cargo pants with grey sweats underneath. On her feet were red-and-white tennis shoes.Police could see and catalogue all of that from the body they found when someone called the fire department to report a "person down" that night. But they don't know who she is. They estimate she's as young as fourteen, maybe as old as sixteen.She was left lying in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue, which is about a block west of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, north of Midtown.Two days later, it's still not clear who she is or what happened. The pictures above are of her red-and-white shoe and her olive green pants. Police are hoping someone recognizes them and calls homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.They'd like to know her name.