Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

A Girl Was Killed Two Days Ago in St. Louis and Nobody Has Identified Her

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge The shoe of a girl who was killed on Tuesday. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • The shoe of a girl who was killed on Tuesday.

A young girl was killed sometime before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police know her height (5 feet 6 inches tall) and weight (116 pounds), because that kind of thing can be measured. They know she had medium-length hair that had been braided. They know what she was wearing — a black Nike zip-up hoodie, red T-shirt and olive green cargo pants with grey sweats underneath. On her feet were red-and-white tennis shoes.

Police could see and catalogue all of that from the body they found when someone called the fire department to report a "person down" that night. But they don't know who she is. They estimate she's as young as fourteen, maybe as old as sixteen.

She was left lying in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue, which is about a block west of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, north of Midtown.



click to enlarge The girl's pants. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • The girl's pants.

No one has come forward to claim her body. Maybe no one has noticed she's missing.

Two days later, it's still not clear who she is or what happened. The pictures above are of her red-and-white shoe and her olive green pants. Police are hoping someone recognizes them and calls homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

They'd like to know her name.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until Mid-May Read More

  2. Missouri Is Letting Us Have Our Booze After All Read More

  3. You Might Need Binoculars to See Boobs at Party Cove This Summer Read More

  4. COVID-19 Just Smoked Petition to Put Recreational Marijuana on 2020 Ballot Read More

  5. Broadcast Bigot Bob Romanik Goes Off The Air (For Now) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation