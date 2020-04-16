Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

St. Louis County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until Mid-May

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge No play until mid-May. (At the earliest) - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

County Executive Sam Page tweeted this morning that St. Louis County's stay-at-home order will be extended until at least mid-May.

Page said we "have made progress" in the fight against COVID-19 but "now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working."


St. Louis city's 30-day stay-at-home order began on March 23 and hasn't yet been renewed, although Mayor Lyda Krewson has said it will be definitely extended. And Missouri Governor Mike Parson's statewide stay-at-home order runs until 11:59 p.m. April 24.

Local hospitals and government officials have praised the current social distancing policies, saying that they are helping to flatten the curve.



In spite of this, some Republican St. Louis county councilmen are pushing for some parks to reopen when the current ban on the county's parks expires on April 22. They're pushing for all county parks to be reopened by mid-May.

It seems as though a bunch of decisions will have to be made in the next month by those in charge. Until then, stay home and stay safe.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
