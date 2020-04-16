Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Two Dead, 57 Cases of COVID-19 at State Mental Health Facilities in St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge The St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • The St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.


Two patients at state mental health facilities in the St. Louis area have died from COVID-19, among 26 patients and 31 staff members who have tested positive for the disease.

That information, previously not reported — and perhaps not known — by news media, was provided on request by Debra Walker, acting deputy director of the state Division of Mental Health, part of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The deceased patients were at Bellefontaine Habilitation Center and the St. Louis Development Treatment Center (DDTC). The totals for infections and deaths at the local psychiatric facilities were as follows:



STAFF
2 – Metropolitan St. Louis Psychiatric Center 
8 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center 
12 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center 
9 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation Center  

RESIDENTS/PATIENTS 
14 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center 
7 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center (includes one death)
5 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation (includes one death).

More information will be provided as the story develops.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
