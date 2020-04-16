Thursday, April 16, 2020
Two Dead, 57 Cases of COVID-19 at State Mental Health Facilities in St. Louis
By Ray Hartmann
on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM
The St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.
Two patients at state mental health facilities in the St. Louis area have died from COVID-19, among 26 patients and 31 staff members who have tested positive for the disease.
That information, previously not reported — and perhaps not known — by news media, was provided on request by Debra Walker, acting deputy director of the state Division of Mental Health, part of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The deceased patients were at Bellefontaine Habilitation Center and the St. Louis Development Treatment Center (DDTC). The totals for infections and deaths at the local psychiatric facilities were as follows:
STAFF
2 – Metropolitan St. Louis Psychiatric Center
8 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center
12 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center
9 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation Center
RESIDENTS/PATIENTS
14 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center
7 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center (includes one death)
5 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation (includes one death).
More information will be provided as the story develops.
