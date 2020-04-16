Two Dead, 57 Cases of COVID-19 at State Mental Health Facilities in St. Louis

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

The St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.

STAFF

2 – Metropolitan St. Louis Psychiatric Center

8 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center

12 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center

9 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation Center



RESIDENTS/PATIENTS

14 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center

7 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center (includes one death)

5 – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Center (DDTC) South County Habilitation (includes one death).

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Two patients at state mental health facilities in the St. Louis area have died from COVID-19, among 26 patients and 31 staff members who have tested positive for the disease.That information, previously not reported — and perhaps not known — by news media, was provided on request by Debra Walker, acting deputy director of the state Division of Mental Health, part of the state Department of Health and Human Services.The deceased patients were at Bellefontaine Habilitation Center and the St. Louis Development Treatment Center (DDTC). The totals for infections and deaths at the local psychiatric facilities were as follows:More information will be provided as the story develops.