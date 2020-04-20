Crowds Gather to Do Burnouts at St. Louis TGI Fridays During Pandemic

-
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
-
South county gonna south county.
As groups of science-denying conspiracy theorists gather across the nation in protests to reopen the country
(which are meant to appear grass-roots in nature but are secretly backed by big-money far-right interests
), a group of south St. Louis county dwellers got together this past Saturday to show us what's really at stake: the right for a large crowd to gather in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays and peel off a few burnies while a disinterested police force looks on.
"Look, we're in south county. Burnout after burnout after burnout. And let me swing over here and show you the police," local man Dave Sewall Sr., who shot some video at the scene, says as he turns the camera. "Surprise surprise, the cops ain't doing shit. This is insane."
The scene does appear to be a crowded one, with cars lining up one after another to lay some rubber on the pavement to the delight of a densely packed crowd of spectators. Meanwhile police officers on site appear to be directing traffic — and doing little else — as the festivities loudly rage on.
"Here, we got police officers directing traffic. And as I swing around over here to this side, here's our burnout box. And I don't think they're doing social distancing here in south county," Sewall says, pointing out the obvious. "Look at it — this is absolutely insane. This is just flat insane."
And in a clear commentary about the type of people who would think heading up to the local chain restaurant to make their tires smoke is a worthy endeavor in the midst of a global pandemic, Sewall notes that many in the group are actually standing in front
of the cars as they burnout.
"I'm keeping my six-foot social distancing," he notes, "but look, these fucking idiots are jumping in front of this car doing a burnout."
Listen, I love having to buy new tires prematurely as much as the next guy, and there's really no place cooler to hang out with the buds than a TGI Fridays (I do find some incongruity in the fact these festivities are all taking place on a Saturday, but personally I'm a details man).
But what the shit, south county? This is so on-brand for this portion of the county it is to the point of parody. Maybe just press pause on the whole "Ultimate Hoosier Championship Games" shtick during a pandemic?
Watch south county do its very south county thing in the video below, and sleep well tonight knowing your fellow citizens are staying so responsible out there. Jesus Christ.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.