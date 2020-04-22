Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Dimetrious Woods, Featured in the Riverfront Times, Granted Clemency by Gov. Mike Parson

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Woods' opened his latest business venture, a food trailer, while his attorneys fought to keep him out of prison. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • Woods' opened his latest business venture, a food trailer, while his attorneys fought to keep him out of prison.

Dimetrious Woods, who has battled two Missouri attorneys general for his freedom, has been granted clemency by Gov. Mike Parson.

The governor announced today that Woods would be allowed to serve the remainder of his 25-year sentence on house arrest.

"This was an act of mercy for a man that had changed his life," Parson says in a statement. "Placing him on house arrest was the right choice under these unusual circumstances.”

Woods' evolving case was the focus of multiple Riverfront Times features written by Danny Wicentowski, dating back to 2016. The former drug dealer was convicted in 2007 of trafficking cocaine. He was prosecuted as a "prior persistent drug offender" under Missouri's version of "three strikes" law that allows for harsher terms for people with previous convictions. Crucially in Woods' case, he was sentenced without possibility for parole.



Woods had been convicted of second-degree assault as a sixteen-year-old and drug trafficking as a seventeen-year-old.

Missouri later amended the persistent drug offender law, but the state refused to apply it to people already in prison, such as Woods. In 2017, he sued and won the right to a parole hearing, eventually leading to his release.

In the years since, he has operated multiple businesses in Columbia, Missouri, counseled the families and friends of others still in prison and generally proven to be a model citizen. But former state Attorney General Josh Hawley appealed the decision that allowed his release. When Hawley hopped to the U.S. Senate, his successor Attorney General Eric Schmitt continued the campaign to lock up Woods again.

It appeared Schmitt was going to get his way after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against Woods, putting him on a path to return to prison within the coming weeks or months. His attorney, Kent Gipson, had written to Schmitt in a last-ditch attempt to get the attorney general to drop his appeal, but until today it seemed Woods would be heading back to prison in the midst of a pandemic.

It was not immediately clear what persuaded Parson to act. The governor stopped short of full clemency, leaving Woods under the restrictions of parole, but it's still a victory for the former-inmate-turned-entrepreneur.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Rural Missouri County Can Attest COVID-19 Is No Urban Myth Read More

  2. Missouri Is Now (Checks Notes) Suing China, Apparently Read More

  3. Here Are the Mental Giants Planning a Protest to Reopen Missouri Next Week Read More

  4. Crowds Gather to Do Burnouts at St. Louis TGI Fridays During Pandemic Read More

  5. Shocking Video Shows Driver Mowing Down Bicyclist in St. Louis Hit-And-Run Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation