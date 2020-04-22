Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Sponsored Content

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Sponsored Content

The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020]

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge rft-01.jpg


Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is derived from the cannabis plant. It has a long list of suggested benefits including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, sleep-supportive, and muscle-relaxant effects.

This supplement is popular among people suffering from conditions including arthritis, epilepsy, cancer, insomnia, and chronic stress.

There are hundreds of CBD brands on the market today, but very few of them are actually worth the money.



A lot of CBD brands are selling misleading CBD oils that contain little to none of the active ingredient, or have been made from cheap or contaminated hemp plants.

In order to help you avoid wasting your money on poor-quality CBD oils, we’ve compiled a shortlist of the best CBD oil options on the market. We’ll cover the details of each brand, and explain why we’ve included them on our list.

The Best CBD Oil Brands To Choose From

1. Royal CBD Oil - Editor’s Choice
click to enlarge image001.png

Royal CBD makes four CBD oils ranging from 250 mg per bottle, all the way up to 2500 mg per bottle. For people with minor CBD requirements (5 mg or less per dose) the 250 mg or 500 mg bottles should suffice.

For stronger doses, (10 – 30 mg per dose) the 1000 mg bottle is the best option. This is by far the company's best seller because it offers a good balance between the dose and cost. Bottles larger than 1000 mg can feel expensive even though they may offer better value overall.

The company’s strongest option, 2500 mg, is the best value overall, and delivers incredibly potent oils to those with substantial CBD demands. This is the best oil for people suffering from chronic pain, debilitating anxiety, or other severe symptoms.

All four Royal CBD oils come in a few different flavors to help mask the hempy taste of this premium oil. You can get these oils in flavors such as peppermint, berry, or vanilla. If you’re like us and enjoy the natural flavor of high-quality hemp, you can also get all four oils in its raw, unflavored form.

Just search Royal CBD and you’ll find pages of results featuring positive reviews about this brand. Weed News, Daily CBD, WeBeHigh, HMHB, Teen Wire, CFAH, and even Observer call Royal CBD oil’s the best in the business – and we think you’ll agree. Their line of CBD products also include gummies, capsules, and a CBD cream for topical application.

We love Royal CBD for its strong integrity for making top-quality oils and their competitive pricing. There are a lot of CBD brands that charge the same or more for its oil, yet the quality, consistency, and corporate transparency of the company is inferior to what Royal CBD has to offer.

All potencies of Royal CBD oil are well worth the money — but for the best value aim for the 1000 mg or 2500 mg bottles.
click image image003.png

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil - Runner Up

click to enlarge image005.png

Gold Bee makes three different CBD oils. It comes as a 300 mg oil, 600 mg oil, or 1200 mg oil.

While this brand doesn’t make an ultra high potency oil like Royal CBD, the 1200 mg bottle is enough for the majority of CBD users. Anybody that needs very high doses can either take a larger dose of the oil, or switch to a brand like Royal CBD with a dedicated ultra-high-potency CBD option.

Like Royal CBD, Gold Bee makes a truly top-notch CBD oil without overcharging for it. With this small American business you’re getting what’s essentially a luxury CBD oil for industry standard pricing.

This company has been featured as one of the best CBD oils for the money by publications in the teen news, healthcare, childcare, and cannabis news niches — which is a good demonstration of how well-received this oil is from different groups of people. We Be High dubbed the brand a “unicorn” in the CBD space for offering oils with such a high caliber at low-level pricing.

Gold Bee offers their oil in two flavors — the raw, unflavored option for those that don’t mind the naturally aromatic and “hoppy” taste of CBD oils, and a honey flavor that does a great job at masking the hemp flavor.

While we like both options, we highly recommend you try the honey flavor. Gold Bee is known for the organic honey used to flavor this oil. It’s a flavor we haven't seen elsewhere that makes this CBD oil very enjoyable to use.
click image image003.png

3. Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals has been making CBD oil long before the supplement started trending.

Despite how old Nuleaf Naturals is, the company only makes one CBD oil which they fill into different sized bottles. There are no differences in the potency or the flavor of these oils.

We like that Nuleaf Naturals offers a wide range of bottle sizes because it allows them to offer their oil at many different price points. While the largest bottle definitely comes with the best value overall, the smaller bottles are much more affordable for people just starting out with CBD and want to give it a try. However, the larger bottles come at much better value overall.

Nuleaf Naturals is well-known for their quality full-spectrum extract which is very smooth tasting on its own. This is a good thing because there are no additional flavor options to choose from for this oil — just pure, unflavored, full-spectrum hemp oil.

Summing it Up: What’s the Best CBD Oil?

CBD oil is a very popular supplement for its ability to support symptoms like anxiety, chronic stress, pain, inflammation, mood irregularities, and much more.

The problem with buying CBD oil is that there are a lot more companies selling really poor-quality oils than there are companies selling top-notch CBD oils.

In order to prevent you from wasting your money on ineffective products, we’ve compiled a shortlist above with the three best CBD oils in the industry. All three brands offer a variety of choices when making the order depending on your budget or individual dosage needs, and the first two even offer a few different flavors to choose from to make the CBD oil more enjoyable.

All three brands come at exceptionally high value compared to the rest of the CBD industry — but to get the maximum value for your money, it’s best to go for the higher potency or larger bottle sizes.

Tags: ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shocking Video Shows Driver Mowing Down Bicyclist in St. Louis Hit-And-Run Read More

  2. A Rural Missouri County Can Attest COVID-19 Is No Urban Myth Read More

  3. Missouri Is Now (Checks Notes) Suing China, Apparently Read More

  4. Here Are the Mental Giants Planning a Protest to Reopen Missouri Next Week Read More

  5. The New Life of Retail Workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation