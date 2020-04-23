Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Best CBD Gummies – Buyer's Guide [2020]

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 12:23 PM

CBD gummies are a great alternative to CBD oils. They have better taste, are much easier to use while on the go, and come pre-measured into specific doses.

The problem with CBD gummies is that if they aren’t made properly they can be inconsistent from one gummy to another. Some gummies contain no CBD at all, while others contain double or even triple doses.

This can be a major issue and makes using gummies unreliable for supporting your symptoms.

The best way to avoid this issue altogether is to order your gummy from a reputable manufacturer that takes the time and effort to produce its gummies the right way.



This is easier said than done when a large percentage of the CBD industry is made up of unethical CBD companies looking to make a quick buck in the trending CBD industry.

In order to save you the disappointment of ordering ineffective CBD gummies, we’ve made a shortlist of the best CBD gummy manufacturers in the United States. All three of these brands are highly respected in the industry for making quality products at a fair and affordable price.

Best CBD Gummy Brands in 2020

1. Royal CBD Gummies - Editor’s Choice

You're faced with two gummy options when buying from Royal CBD. You can get a low-potency gummy consisting of 10 mg CBD isolate per piece, or a high-potency gummy with 25 mg CBD isolate per piece.

Both gummy options are sold in 30-count bottles. Depending on your individual CBD requirements a bottle will last anywhere from two weeks to a month.

These gummies are very well made. They’re constructed in a way that ensures each gummy has the exact same dose of CBD. This is proven by third-party testing that looks at a few samples from each batch to assess the cannabinoid content. If there are any inconsistencies the whole batch is thrown out and remade.

These gummies are made with CBD isolate in order to guarantee the final product contains none of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). CBD isolates also allow the company to use a vegan-friendly gummy mix. Some of the other cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant don’t mix well with vegan-friendly gelatin, which can cause the gummy to lose its shape and expire much quicker.

Royal CBD gummies come at a great value, but for the best value we recommend going for the 25 mg option. If you prefer to take a smaller dose of CBD than this you can simply cut the gummies into halves, thirds, or quarters for a smaller dose.

With industry publications like WeBeHigh, Observer, HMHB, CFAH, Daily CBD, and Weed News ranking Royal CBD gummies as the #1 CBD gummy provider – it’s no secret why this brand is a household name.

2. Gold Bee CBD Gummies - Runner Up

click image image005.png

Gold Bee’s CBD gummies come with 25 mg per piece with 30 gummies per package. They’re made from a vegan friendly gummy mix with a honey flavor and firm gelatin consistency. They feel hard at first but quickly melt in your mouth on contact, releasing their delicious sweet honey flavor.

Gold Bee is a small company that has recently exploded onto the CBD. They’re one of the most talked about brands in the industry at the moment — and for good reason. The company has been featured as one of the best up and coming brands in industries ranging from parenting to healthcare.

These gummies are made from organically-grown hemp from the state of California, which was shipped overnight to Delaware to be processed using the founders innovative, slow-diffusion extraction process. Gold Bee aims to process their hemp within 36 hours of harvesting in order to maintain the highest terpene profiles possible.

This unique extraction method produces some of the best hemp extracts we’ve seen — and we’re not alone. Gold Bee has been featured as one of the best up and coming CBD brands in North America by dozens of major online publications. In order to get our hands on a bottle of these gummies we had to join a waiting list along with over 400 other people.

However, the company has since been able to expand their operations to keep up with demand.

As a small company driven by passionate individuals with a meticulous attention to detail, Gold Bee CBD gummies are some of the best in the business — yet cost the same amount you’d expect to pay from much larger companies. This brand is high value and strongly recommended to anyone looking for a top-shelf CBD gummy.

3. Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs is one of the largest companies in the CBD industry. The company has been around since the beginning of the CBD boom and produces products in every category of CBD product imaginable.

Even within the gummy category, Hemp Bombs has more options to choose from than most other CBD brands.

You can choose the size of the package (5, 30, or 60 gummies), the potency (15 or 25 mg per gummy), and whether or not you want added melatonin.

Like Gold Bee and Royal CBD, Hemp Bombs use CBD isolate to make these gummies, but they aren’t vegan friendly and they use a couple of synthetic additives to provide the flavor. However, these additives are only used in small amounts and may only pose an issue to people with known sensitivities to these kinds of chemicals.

Overall, Hemp Bombs is well worth the money. We really like the melatonin-infused “Sleep Gummies” in the evening to help fall asleep on-time and stay asleep throughout the night.

Summary: What CBD Gummies Should I Buy?

A lot of people are turning to CBD gummies as their method of choice for this popular supplement. They’re easy to use, have a great taste, and deliver all the same benefits as other forms such as CBD oils or capsules.

However, it’s very important you choose the CBD gummies you buy carefully. There are a lot of products on the market today that contain substantially lower doses of CBD than what’s listed on the bottle. Even worse, some companies are using cheap hemp that could contain harmful contaminants like heavy metals, mycotoxins, or residual solvents or pesticides.

Although there are many excellent CBD gummy options out there, we suggest you start with one of the three brands listed above. All three offer excellent value for the money, send samples to a third party lab for analysis, and offer rock-solid money-back guarantees.

