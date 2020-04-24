Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Enhancing Your Instagram Fashion Account

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM

Some of the biggest names and faces that have reached their fame through Instagram are fashion bloggers. Instagram's #ootd trend has been a strong favorite when it comes to searching the website, and when you're a fashionista building your account, it's important to make sure you stay on the edge of style. Using social media has become more than ever a way to boost your exposure to the world, with some fashion bloggers gaining hundreds of thousands of followers and fans simply by updating their look daily. While some of these bloggers resort to buying Instagram likes, and others using services like Likezoid to exchange likes – there’s more to it to really make it big. We've looked into these accounts and compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you get a jumpstart on that perfect fashion account you've been working on building.

Contrast & Saturation
Editing your photos before posting them is a must to make sure that you're enhancing the quality of your images and really making your look pop. There are tons of apps out there to help you get started with some easy editing processes, such as modifying the saturation for brighter colors, adjusting shadows, and sharpening your images. Some users are huge on saturation to make for vivid, eye-catching colors. Others like to play with contrast to create a more neutral, uniform look to their Instagram feeds. There is no right or wrong way to do this as long as you keep in mind that the goal is to create a crisp, beautiful photo!

Some of the best apps for editing your Instagram posts that are raved about by fashion accounts:
  1. Snapseed
  2. VSCO Camera
  3. Camera+
Experiment with Flat Lay
Not every photo on your feed needs to be of you, or even of fashion. Throw in some personality and glimpses of your life outside of your outfit with beautiful snapshots of your working station, dinner out, and other times when you can lay pretty belongings out flat for an aesthetic image of your world. This style of photo is a great way to express yourself without taking a selfie. One of the biggest icons in this industry, Margaret Zhang, has become an expert at the flat lay technique on Instagram.

Learn Your Angles
Everyone gets a little insecure or nervous about having their picture taken. With hundreds, sometimes thousands, of users following you and eagerly waiting to see your photos, the pressure can get a little intense. Study your best photos and practice in the mirror to discover which angles, lighting, and shapes work best for you. Playing around with these elements can give you a unique look, and enhance your best features. Maybe the light at dusk really gives you a dewy glow, or makes you look taller in your photos.



Use Your Background
Pay attention to your surroundings and plan out the colors of your shot before you start snapping pictures. A lot of the time, less is more, and a simplistic background will help make your outfit really pop. Explore until you find an area with a great color scheme that matches your look.

Be Yourself!
In the end, the best way to really show your personal style is to stay genuine and real. Don't force anything, but instead have fun in what you do.

