Friday, April 24, 2020

Schnucks Customers Donate $225,400 to United Way for COVID-19 Relief

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 1:18 PM

There are always people trying to do good things for their community, and this time customers at Schnucks grocery chain are making a difference.

On April 3, Schnucks started a “Round Up at the Register” campaign, allowing shoppers to round up each purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to the United Way. The campaign ran until April 20 and all of those pennies added up. Schnucks customers ended up donating $225,400 to the cause.

Schnucks then donated an additional $24,600 to the pile, bringing the total to $250,000 that they are donating to the United Way. The money will be used to help those who are struggling due to COVID-19 to get access to food, health care, employment support, emergency rent assistance and more.

In a press release, Schnucks says, “100 percent of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each store’s local area, as the nonprofit works to support those​ experiencing hardships as a result of COVID-19.”



“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” said United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”

Schnucks says that those in need can contact the United Way’s free and confidential service to help find the resources they need. Dial 211 to reach the 24/7 assistance line or visit 211helps.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

