Schnucks Customers Donate $225,400 to United Way for COVID-19 Relief

There are always people trying to do good things for their community, and this time customers at Schnucks grocery chain are making a difference.
On April 3, Schnucks started a “Round Up at the Register” campaign, allowing shoppers to round up each purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to the United Way. The campaign ran until April 20 and all of those pennies added up. Schnucks customers ended up donating $225,400 to the cause.
Schnucks then donated an additional $24,600 to the pile, bringing the total to $250,000 that they are donating to the United Way. The money will be used to help those who are struggling due to COVID-19 to get access to food, health care, employment support, emergency rent assistance and more.
In a press release, Schnucks says, “100 percent of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each store’s local area, as the nonprofit works to support those experiencing hardships as a result of COVID-19.”
“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” said United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”
Schnucks says that those in need can contact the United Way’s free and confidential service to help find the resources they need. Dial 211 to reach the 24/7 assistance line or visit 211helps.org
