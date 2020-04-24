Washington University Researcher's Project Lets You Fight COVID-19 With Your Home Computer

click to enlarge MATT MILLER/WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Dr. Gregory Bowman’s team uses a distributed computing network to make massive computational problems more manageable.

When COVID-19 came to St. Louis, Bradley wanted to help the best way he knew how as someone who has a plethora of science skills and time on his computer.

Gregory Bowman, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at

When COVID-19 started to become the public health disaster it's become, I wanted to contribute my computer to this cause and help scientists find a cure or a vaccine as quickly as possible to save as many lives as they can," Bradley said. "Folding@Home presented that opportunity."

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF JOSH BRADLEYJosh Bradley

The Folding@Home screensaver running on Josh Bradley's compute shows a 3-D representation of the work the unit is simulating at the time you're viewing it.

