Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

Feed My People Needs Your Help as Demand for Supplies Grows

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge Kay Thompson, a student volunteer from Fontbonne University, fills a grocery order for a client of Feed My People in Lemay. - MARY BUTKUS
  • MARY BUTKUS
  • Kay Thompson, a student volunteer from Fontbonne University, fills a grocery order for a client of Feed My People in Lemay.

For almost 40 years, Feed My People has provided St. Louis' neediest with groceries and supplies. Now, they're asking for help.

The organization has struggled to meet a rising demand for food and personal supplies. They’ve seen a 30 percent uptick in demand at their food banks.


“The community is facing an unprecedented need,” says Karen Lanter, Feed My People’s executive director. “We’ve noticed individuals who had previously been clients and became independent have had to come back.”


According to data compiled by the Missouri Spatial Data Information Service, St. Louis city and county have had more than 80,000 unemployment claims related to COVID-19.


In her nearly four years as a volunteer at Feed My People, Julie Mangels says she’s never seen so much need. An influx of people come in every day hoping to get food. 


“That is the one most important thing and, dare I say, toilet paper,” Mangels says.


Though Feed My People is running low on supplies, it’s not just food the organization needs. It’s cash.

click to enlarge Caregiver Denise Phelps helps her 85-year-old uncle, William Speck, with groceries from Feed My People on April 24 in Lemay. - MARY BUTKUS
  • MARY BUTKUS
  • Caregiver Denise Phelps helps her 85-year-old uncle, William Speck, with groceries from Feed My People on April 24 in Lemay.


Feed My People had to cancel fundraising events such as its trivia night that would’ve happened last weekend. Its two thrift stores — one in High Ridge and another in south county — closed because they weren’t essential businesses. The stores were a huge part of what helped keep Feed My People’s doors open, Lanter says.


But she’s determined to keep the food services going.


In the past few weeks, Feed My People ramped up its safety precautions. All workers and volunteers wear masks, stay at least six feet away from each other and wear gloves. They used to spend at least fifteen to twenty minutes talking to patrons who arrived for food and supplies. Now, all communication is muzzled through a barrier of double glass doors.


Workers and volunteers deliver the food to clients' cars in grocery carts to avoid person-to-person contact. Altogether, Feed My People serves about 375 families a week.


The organization has a staff of seventeen people and a group that Lanter describes as a “hearty” bunch of volunteers.


Feed My People accepts donations of food and personal supplies at both of its locations from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They’re in “urgent” need of nonperishable foods, including canned meats, vegetables and fruits, cereals, powdered milk, peanut butter, jelly, pasta products, rice and beans. They’ve also had a run on toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap and deodorant. Go to feed-my-people.org for more info on how to donate or volunteer.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. St. Louis Bicyclist Suffered Broken Neck, Ribs, Punctured Lung in Hit-And-Run Read More

  3. Shocking Video Shows Driver Mowing Down Bicyclist in St. Louis Hit-And-Run Read More

  4. A Rural Missouri County Can Attest COVID-19 Is No Urban Myth Read More

  5. The New Life of Retail Workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation