St. Louis Zoo Now Livestreaming Animals 24 Hours a Day

The penguins aren't the only St. Louis Zoo animals you can livestream anymore.

Sunday: Gorillas at Jungle of the Apes

Monday: Polar bear at McDonnell Polar Bear Point

Tuesday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge

Wednesday: Gorillas at Jungle of the Apes

Thursday: Pinnipeds at Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound

Friday: Polar bear at McDonnell Polar Bear Point

Saturday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge

Because it's fun when we're bored and unable to leave our homes to watch other creatures who are bored and unable to leave their homes (solidarity!), the St. Louis Zoo has announced that it will now be livestreaming several of its animals for all to see 24 hours a day, seven says a week.The beloved local animal jail is currently closed for visitors due to the coronavirus, but thanks to its #BringTheZooToYou campaign, you can still keep abreast of how all your favorite furry (and not so furry) creatures are keeping busy during the global pandemic.The zoo's popular penguin and puffin livestream , which airs each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be joined by a second stream that will bring bears, gorillas, seals and more right into your living room, on a rotating schedule, 24 hours a day.Here's the breakdown of what to watch when, from the zoo's official website The new livestreams will switch over every day to the next day's events starting at 9 a.m.Check out the stream — which at present is showing Kali the polar bear sleeping motionlessly in a corner — below, and keep an eye on the St. Louis Zoo's blog for more updates: