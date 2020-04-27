Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Sponsored Content

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

Sponsored Content

The Story Behind Blue RIbbon Hemp CBD Products for Seniors

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 6:00 AM


You can see the original article on Blue Ribbon Hemp by clicking here!

Why did we create Blue Ribbon Hemp for seniors as a new product? Reason one, is that the senior market is not being adequately addressed. This is something, of course, that I have a personal interest in and always will, being that I am turning 80 years old this year, 2020.

Secondly, the whole business of what is the appropriate concern for seniors, generally speaking out is always the number one concern. As so many people on limited budgets, fixed income, want the best possible price.

For CBD news, visit CBD Seniors!



Also, seniors have more health concerns than the average citizen. So, they want to be sure that what they are getting is in fact what they need. We found by testing that the point of fact, most of the products were not as advertised. So this is the whole point about having Real Tested CBD, so that when you can be sure that what you are paying for is what you're getting.

Make sure you buy independently-tested CBD products!

Of course, one thing is that older people may be particularly sensitive to pesticides or residues, other things that they don't want in their CBD product, and frankly, shouldn't be in the product. Unfortunately, some of the products on the market do have pesticide residues, and other problems like that. The main thing is that you know what you're getting and that you're getting what you pay for.

Learn more about Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD Products for Seniors.

Tags: ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Sponsored Content

More by Sponsored Content

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. St. Louis Bicyclist Suffered Broken Neck, Ribs, Punctured Lung in Hit-And-Run Read More

  3. Shocking Video Shows Driver Mowing Down Bicyclist in St. Louis Hit-And-Run Read More

  4. A Rural Missouri County Can Attest COVID-19 Is No Urban Myth Read More

  5. The New Life of Retail Workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation