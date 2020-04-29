Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

St. Louis County Police Officer Preston Marquart Charged in 12-Year-Old's Death

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge A St. Louis County police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for a fatal high-speed chase. - PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • A St. Louis County police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for a fatal high-speed chase.

The St. Louis County police officer who crashed into twelve-year-old Akeelah Jackson has been charged in her death.

Officer Preston Marquart was charged today with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of negligence during a high-speed chase on October 14, 2019, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

"The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the 6th District and Traffic Divisions of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department," Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a written statement.

Marquart was in his police SUV that day when he spotted a black Dodge Camaro that had the wrong license plate. When Marquart tried to pull over the car, the driver sped off. According to a probable cause statement from city police, Marquart chased the Camaro across the county border into north city, hitting speeds of nearly two times the posted limit.

Despite the high speeds, Marquart didn't turn on his emergency lights or siren and continued even after he noticed Akeelah and another girl, authorities say. Akeelah didn't see the pursuit coming and stepped into the road near Canaan Avenue and Halls Ferry Road in the Baden neighborhood, where Marquart's SUV slammed into her, according to the probable cause statement.



The girl was taken to the hospital where she stayed for nearly a month before dying on November 12, 2019.

Because the fatal crash happened in the city, case was investigated by city police and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's staff.

A warrant with a $250,000 bond has been issued for Marquart's arrest.

