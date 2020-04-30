Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Costco Requires Masks For Customers Starting Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge Mask up. - SCREEN GRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Right as most of Missouri starts reopening under the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, wholesale giant Costco is planning to step up to protect its customers and employees.

By Governor Mike Parson’s own admission, the virus is still lurking in public spaces, but that hasn’t stopped his dangerous plan to reopen the state. Some local areas are following suit and their residents will face exposure as a consequence, too, including all of those poor people in St. Charles living under the reckless leadership of St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.



Costco employees are “essential” employees, so they’ve been working during the entire pandemic, bravely risking exposure to COVID-19 so you can hoard toilet paper. Most of them have been wearing masks, and starting May 4, they are requiring you to wear a mask, too.

Customers at all three St. Louis area locations, including the sites in Concord (4200 Rusty Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128; 314-894-7950), Manchester (301 Highlands Blvd Dr, Manchester, MO 63011; 636-686-7400) and St. Peters (200 Costco Way, St Peters, MO 63376; 636-970-4004), should show up with the proper safety gear starting on Monday.

From the Costco.com website:

Face Covering Requirements

To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

A few recent changes have been implemented at Costco locations across the country, including allowing special access for our hardworking first responders.

Again from the website:

Priority Access for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to our warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse. Only members who meet this criteria will be allowed priority access.”

So if you’re planning to visit on or after Star Wars Day, don’t forget to do your best Darth Vader impression and wear your mask. Wash your hands, stay safe and may the force be with you.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Charles Plans to Reopen Next Week Like a Bunch of Dumbasses Read More

  2. Was Cherokee Street Hit by a Tornado? Read More

  3. Missouri Marijuana Dispensaries to Open Mid-Summer, DHSS Director Says Read More

  4. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  5. St. Louis County Police Officer Preston Marquart Charged in 12-Year-Old's Death Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation