Costco Requires Masks For Customers Starting Next Week

“Face Covering Requirements



To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.



The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

“Priority Access for Healthcare Workers and First Responders



Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to our warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse. Only members who meet this criteria will be allowed priority access.”

Right as most of Missouri starts reopening under the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, wholesale giant Costco is planning to step up to protect its customers and employees.By Governor Mike Parson’s own admission , the virus is still lurking in public spaces, but that hasn’t stopped his dangerous plan to reopen the state. Some local areas are following suit and their residents will face exposure as a consequence, too, including all of those poor people in St. Charles living under the reckless leadership of St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.Costco employees are “essential” employees, so they’ve been working during the entire pandemic, bravely risking exposure to COVID-19 so you can hoard toilet paper. Most of them have been wearing masks, and starting May 4, they are requiring you to wear a mask, too.Customers at all three St. Louis area locations, including the sites in Concord, Manchesterand St. Petersshould show up with the proper safety gear starting on Monday.From the Costco.com website A few recent changes have been implemented at Costco locations across the country, including allowing special access for our hardworking first responders.Again from the website:So if you’re planning to visit on or after Star Wars Day , don’t forget to do your best Darth Vader impression and wear your mask. Wash your hands, stay safe and may the force be with you.