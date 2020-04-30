Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Would-Be Robber Killed, Accomplice Wounded in South St. Louis, Police Say

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM

Police say two men were shot during an attempted robbery. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • Police say two men were shot during an attempted robbery.


Armed thieves were shot, one of them fatally, by a man they tried to rob on Wednesday night in south St. Louis, police say.



Officers were called at 10:38 p.m. to the 5300 block of South Compton Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one man, whom they're still trying to identify, dead on the ground. They then found his partner nearly two miles away in the 4200 block of Schiller Place, police say. He had been shot in the thigh.

Police say the two men approached a 31-year-old, pulled out a gun and tried to rob him. The would-be robbery victim, however, shot both men.

The scene of the shooting is on the northern border of the Carondelet neighborhood. The wounded accomplice was taken from Schiller in the Bevo neighborhood to the hospital where was treated and released. Police have not publicly identified him or the shooter.

The case is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Charles Plans to Reopen Next Week Like a Bunch of Dumbasses Read More

  2. Was Cherokee Street Hit by a Tornado? Read More

  3. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  4. Missouri Marijuana Dispensaries to Open Mid-Summer, DHSS Director Says Read More

  5. St. Louis County Police Officer Preston Marquart Charged in 12-Year-Old's Death Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation