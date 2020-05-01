Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

Ten-Year-Old and 3 Teens Arrested for Carjacking in St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM

The brazen crime allegedly happened in broad daylight. - VIA FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN

A ten-year-old and three teens are in custody today after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Soulard on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the brazen crime happened at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, in broad daylight. According to an incident report, the victim says she had just parked her car and stepped out when she was suddenly pushed to the ground from behind.



At that point, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her, police say. He then allegedly took the keys to her vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, before all four suspects jumped into the car and fled the scene.

Police were able to find the vehicle, and after a brief pursuit the car was recovered in the 3300 block of Indiana, according to the incident report. All four suspects were taken into custody and sent to the juvenile courts.

The suspects include the ten-year old, as well as two fourteen-year-olds and one fifteen-year-old. All the suspects are boys.

Police say they recovered a firearm from the scene. They say the investigation is ongoing.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Would-Be Robber Killed, Accomplice Wounded in South St. Louis, Police Say Read More

  2. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. St. Charles Plans to Reopen Next Week Like a Bunch of Dumbasses Read More

  4. Missouri Marijuana Dispensaries to Open Mid-Summer, DHSS Director Says Read More

  5. St. Louis Cardinals Seeking CARES Act Tax Credit for Employee Salaries Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation