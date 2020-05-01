Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 1, 2020

The Best CBD Gummies On The Market Today

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge cbd_gummies.png

Over the past couple of years, Americans have started to flock to CBD gummies like kids in a candy store.

Although a relatively new phenomenon, gummies have become the go-to for CBD fans and newcomers alike, providing the most practical solution for ingestion. And while the popularity of CBD gummies has grown, so has the number of shady actors trying to make a quick buck.



Luckily for you, we think taking candy from a baby is a little too easy, which is why we’re combatting the amount of bad information out there on CBD gummies with a list of the top-tier brands. Check out the best CBD gummies below:

Verma Farms

Reigning supreme as a top brand in CBD, Verma Farms holds strong with its gummy offerings. Inspired by the culture of Hawaii, Verma takes a holistic approach from the top-down, aiming to keep its offerings as natural as possible. Entering the scene a little over a year ago, their creative approach to CBD has enabled them to spread their wings far and wide quickly, rising to the top of the industry. After going back to the drawing board for a new lineup of gummies, the results were some of our favorites out today.

One thing we love about Verma is that they take a practical approach to CBD that others overcomplicate. In looking at the recent additions to their gummies, they not only rounded out their inventory with products like Blueberry Wave, Maui Melon, and Wahoo Worm but doubled down on offering a great value for the price. Coming in at $39.99 per 250mg, the investment Verma puts into their gummies shines through with every bite. Becoming a fan and critic favorite across the board, Verma has set its place in stone as a top competitor in CBD for an array of categories, with offering the best CBD gummies and the best CBD oil as their latest win.

Charlotte’s Web

As a name ubiquitous with setting standards, Charlotte’s Web is staying consistent with their CBD gummy offerings. If there’s one thing that’s clear about their design, it’s that it is definitely made with the day-to-day routine of a CBD user in mind. Coming up with titles Sleep, Recovery, and Calm, the intent of each is crystal clear, helping guide you to which solution works best. With pricing that starts $44.99 each and comes in a 3 pack at $107.97, Charlotte’s Web has a knockout again...which, given their history, makes all too much sense.

Named after the infamous strain of cannabis that sparked CBD, Charlotte’s Web understands the gravity of the industry, as well as why people take CBD. Beyond just normal individuals who might have problems sleeping or with joint pains, the name Charlotte’s Web comes from a much more serious case of need (the story of Charlotte Fiji, who had elliptic seizures until Charlotte’s Web helped ‘catch’ the problem). With that, the team at Charlotte’s Web design their products for the wide spectrum of users across the board, and so far, everything they’ve delivered as been top-notch.

Fab CBD

Rising to be one of the biggest names in CBD over the past few years, Fab CBD offers absolutely fabulous solutions to any and all CBD needs. With a lineup of products that critics and fans have raved about, their CBD gummies come in as a strong consideration for being one of the best out there too. Although they’re designed a little more for the seasoned CBD user, they also pack a powerful punch in every dose.

Although only offering one pack, Fab CBD’s gummies are a force to be reckoned with. Priced at $59, the pack comes with 30 25mg gummy bears, which is a decent dose with all things considering. Hitting the standards on being vegan, all-natural snacks, it’s hard to find something wrong with what Fab CBD is offering. By utilizing all organic and natural ingredients, this is one of the more pure gummies out, and definitely some that’s worth the little bit of extra price on the sticker.

Pure Relief

Growing to become one of the most well-known names in CBD, Pure Relief is garnering a fair amount of national spotlight. With an inspiring story of how CBD was able to help with the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, Pure Relief is a mission-based company that genuinely cares about helping people. Believing that CBD could provide a lot of relief across the board, Pure Relief is a company that wants to leave a permanent impact on the industry. So far, they’re doing a great job of offering products that meet that mission.

For their gummies, Pure Relief offers a single variety pack that’s pretty competitively priced. Including 30 gummies at 30mg per piece, their price-point of $59.99 provides more bang for your buck than a lot of other CBD gummy companies. Furthermore, they also offer the option of a daytime or nighttime variety that includes melatonin as well. With minimalist packaging that makes for an easy on-the-go bag, Pure Relief hits a lot of checkmarks well, offering a product that all-encompassingly is a grand slam out of the park.

Not Pot

A favorite amongst the youth, Not Pot is becoming a flagship brand for CBD gummies. Especially with their attitude of not taking themselves too seriously, their product actually speaks volumes for itself. Not only is it a great selection in terms of an overall candy, but the amount of value they’ve gone into the different selections is unmatched as well. Offering the flavors Watermelon, Pineapple, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Grape, they not only hit the standards but practically know how to redefine them as well.

The biggest thing that we love about Not Pot is how much detail goes into each and every offering. From the first bite, you can clearly tell this is a product that has gone through iteration after iteration, honing in on how to make the perfect snack. Furthermore, the flavoring is absolutely delicious, creating a juicy texture in each bite that holds true to its native fruit. It’s hard coming off this good, but Not Pot is the type of company absolutely slaying it right now, providing a case study of how exactly to start a brand that Gen-Z will love.

Joy Organics

Going above and beyond the rest of your industry can be hard, but when you have a name like Joy Organics, it’s almost a necessity. The best thing about Joy Organics is how much value they put into making everything as natural and organic as possible without breaking the bank for their consumers. Quite simply, they’re a group that understands how to give people the best product they can without skimping on the details, providing a foundation for people to want to buy from them for years to come. If it’s the long-term capture they’re after, then Joy Organics could be well on their way to doing just that, with their gummies winning over the hearts of CBD fans and newbies alike.

Coming in the flavors Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple, their offering is simple, but definitely put a lot of detail and love into the flavor profiles. Not too sour, not too sweet, these gummies are amazing on the first touch to the tongue, as well as pack in certain qualities that shine through as the organic choice amongst the mix. At a price point of $39.95, Joy Organics offers their 30 pack of CBD gummies at 10mg per piece, putting them at a competitive rate against non-organic CBD gummies as well. Don’t be surprised if you see these picking up popularity soon, as the quality is there, it’s just a matter of time before they get discovered on a massive scale.

Premium Jane

Enjoying their rise towards the top of the industry, Premium Jane has definitely earned the title associated with their namesake. Based in Arizona, their CBD is supplied and cultivated free of many of the processes that can taint the product, including pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers. Aiming to keep their offering as pure as possible, Premium Jane definitely cuts through a lot of the clutter. And although their name is ‘premium’, the price point actually is a little more competitive.

For their CBD gummies, Premium Jane has a solid offering as any. Coming in with a package of 30 pieces, their offering includes 750mg at 25mg per piece. At $55 per bottle, this actually is slightly cheaper than a lot of their competitors, honing in on a strong piece of CBD for a decent price. The only consideration we’d note on this is to be mindful of the effects CBD has on you, as well as what a potential 25mg dosage might feel like.

PureKana

As a brand that’s grown a massive following on social media, PureKana definitely is a top-tier company in CBD. Founded on an altruistic mission of bringing a high-quality product to the market and educating consumers on the wonders of CBD, the company quickly gained popularity, with many gravitating towards what PureKana was about. Now cultivated themselves into being one of the biggest names in CBD, they’ve definitely delivered on the offerings to match, with their gummies as an excellent choice.

Although only coming in one flavor, PureKana’s vegan CBD gummies are an absolute steal. At $40 per bottle, PureKana’s gummies are a staggering 25mg per piece, as well as include 30 in a bottle. That’s a much better ratio of CBD for the price, practically making a decent dose of CBD accessible to everyone. Taking on this task took a lot of dedication to achieve, however, is something the industry has been absolutely receptive to.

CBDfx

To round out our list is CBDfx, which has some of our favorite CBD gummy options in the industry overall. Competitively known for top-quality CBD, the other half CBDfx that’s important is how they have designed their lineup to be complementary to any and all lifestyles. In particular, their gummies are interesting because they include different combinations such as Tumeric and Spirulina, Melatonin, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Biotin. With all gummies starting at $49.99 each, these are all practically a steal, especially for the dosage per each.

Aiming to provide accessibility and innovative quality to the industry, CBDfx is setting precedents others have a hard time matching. Not many in CBD are mixing intricate health-conscious products like the gummies above, which is only the beginning of their foundation. After developing themselves into a well-known name in the industry, CBDfx is definitely looking to spread their solutions far and wide. Don’t be surprised if you see the effect of CBDfx soon, providing solutions that any and all CBD fans will love.

A Final Note On CBD

As big advocates for CBD, we’ll be the first to say it’s not for everyone. Although it might sound unfortunate to hear, it’s important to consult with your doctor if you have any questions or preexisting conditions that might prevent you from receiving the full benefits of CBD. Furthermore, getting what type of CBD might be best for you is a long process, and as such, should be taken with a sense of patience. Implementing the best CBD gummies into your routine should be a part of the greater goal of a lifetime of health, which starts with the trial and error of finding out what is best for your right now. With the right balance, you’ll be seeing exactly why everyone has been raving about CBD in no time.

