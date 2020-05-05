St. Louis City and County to Ease Coronavirus Restrictions on May 18

click to enlarge
Mayor Lyda Krewson says that social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when possible will all still be encouraged.
St. Louis city and county, which have remained under stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus even as much of the rest of the state reopened on Monday, will begin to ease restrictions on May 18, just two weeks from now, as announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday evening.
The mayor and county executive each made their announcements through Twitter. Details of how the reduction in restrictions will play out, exactly, are scarce at this time, but both public officials say they will begin rolling out the specifics by the end of the week.
"Tonight, I spoke again with @DrSamPage and we have both agreed that @STLCityGov and @SaintLouCo will begin to gradually reduce our public health restrictions for #COVID19 starting on Monday, May 18," tweeted Krewson
"St. Louis County’s public health restrictions will be reduced starting May 18," tweeted Page. "We’ll have more detailed guidance by the end of the week, which will continue emphasizing social distancing practices including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible."
, Krewson echoes Page in saying that social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when possible will all still be encouraged.
"I think it's important to be thoughtful about how we ease back into our 'new normal,'" she writes. "Without a vaccine, we will continue to have to be mindful about #COVID19 and potential exposure. I fully understand if businesses and people aren't ready to lift restrictions, and that's okay."
It is unclear which businesses will be allowed to reopen and which will not. It is also unclear at this time whether people will be able to gather in large crowds. It's reasonable to think that many in the area will be waiting with bated breath for the details to come down later this week.
