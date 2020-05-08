St. Louis Weather Is Going to Be Cold AF Tonight, Nearly Setting a Record

Well now that your garden is all planted, it's time to worry about your crop.
The National Weather Service is warning
that temperatures in St. Louis tonight will be "abnormally cold," dropping into the lower to mid 30s. They say this is "near record values" and that we should expect frost development.
Well, sometimes it snows in April
, and yeah, sometimes it frosts in May. We just can't catch a dang break, can we? We should be 43 whole days into baseball season by now, not worrying about frost on our plants and hoping for the best during a pandemic. Ugh.
Well, at least we don't have it as bad as our friends to the northeast. A "once in a generation"
snowstorm could hit our friends in New England this weekend, including a possible bomb cyclone, thundersnow and up to 12 inches of snow in some areas.
Yeah, maybe the Midwest isn't so bad after all. And temps should be in the mid 70s again by this time next week, so we just have to wait. Until then, cover your gardens with a tarp and bring your delicate plants indoors.
