Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

St. Louis Weather Is Going to Be Cold AF Tonight, Nearly Setting a Record

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM

Well now that your garden is all planted, it's time to worry about your crop.

The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures in St. Louis tonight will be "abnormally cold," dropping into the lower to mid 30s. They say this is "near record values" and that we should expect frost development.



Well, sometimes it snows in April, and yeah, sometimes it frosts in May. We just can't catch a dang break, can we? We should be 43 whole days into baseball season by now, not worrying about frost on our plants and hoping for the best during a pandemic. Ugh.

Well, at least we don't have it as bad as our friends to the northeast. A "once in a generation" snowstorm could hit our friends in New England this weekend, including a possible bomb cyclone, thundersnow and up to 12 inches of snow in some areas.

Yeah, maybe the Midwest isn't so bad after all. And temps should be in the mid 70s again by this time next week, so we just have to wait. Until then, cover your gardens with a tarp and bring your delicate plants indoors.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies – Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. 80 Things We Learned in Quarantine (And Hope to Remember) Read More

  4. Suspect in Dog Abuse Case Sentenced to 10 Years on Gun Charge Read More

  5. Couple Livestreams Wedding as COVID-19 Prevents Celebration Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation