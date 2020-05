Masks Now Required on St. Louis Transportation, Including Buses and Some Airlines

“Face coverings need to fit over your nose and mouth, and non-medical masks, scarves, handkerchiefs, bandanas and other types of cloth coverings are permitted.”

“Just a reminder, beginning today, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Contour Airlines and Southwest Airlines are requiring all customers to wear a face covering/mask while on board the aircraft and gate areas. For current travel information, please visit www.flystl.com.”

If you want to get around (or out of) St. Louis, be prepared to mask up.Starting today, Metro Transit is requiring that passengers on buses wear a covering over their faces during their entire trip on a Metro Transit vehicle.From Metro: There are some exceptions , though. Children age two and under can skip a mask, as well as customers who “have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or are unable to remove the cover without assistance.”Metro employees are out at some bus stops today to tell riders about the change in policy and to provide them with a face covering if needed.And if your destination is somewhere a bit farther than across town, you’ll still need to cover your face holes, buddies.Lambert International Airport updated its social media today with this information:So if you’re leaving home and using any kind of transit, make sure to grab your mask on the way out the door or you might just get stuck going nowhere.