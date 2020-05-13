Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

7-Year-Old Shot While Attempting to Break Into House in St. Louis, Police Say

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM

Two twelve-year-olds joined the young boy in the attempted burglary, police say. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • Two twelve-year-olds joined the young boy in the attempted burglary, police say.

A seven-year-old has been shot in north St. Louis while breaking into a home, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 1800 block of North 20th Street, located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to an incident report, police were called to the scene after getting reports of a shooting.



The victim, a 23-year-old man, told police that he was in his home when he heard a banging sound near the rear of his residence, followed by the sound of shattering glass. When he went to investigate, he saw three young boys — the seven-year-old and two twelve-year-olds — entering his house through a window that had just been broken, according to police.

The victim says he feared for his safety, so he fired one round from his gun at the suspects, who promptly fled the scene.

The seven-year-old was shot in the leg, according to police. One of the twelve-year-olds was struck in the wrist by an unknown object, possibly a bullet fragment or some kind of debris, police say.

Both of the injured boys were transported by EMS to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The third boy and the victim in the case were both uninjured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies – Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. St. Louis Weather Is Going to Be Cold AF Tonight, Nearly Setting a Record Read More

  4. Hartmann: Cardinals Lose Their Way Chasing COVID-19 Tax Credits Read More

  5. ‘It’s the Scariest Thing in This Life’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation