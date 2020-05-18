“I shall refer to this as ‘sham’ medical marijuana because marijuana is not a drug and its popularity is more about THC than CBD. THC (tetrahydrocannabinoid) is the high/euphoria producing component of cannabis; CBD (cannabidiol) is the medicinal properties non-high producing component.
Big Weed
“Big Weed” is the derisive name for the unseemly and avaricious conglomerate of cannabis growers, processors, distributors, dealers, Mexican drug cartels, users/abusers, investors, and other hanger-on’s bent on making billions on medical, and inevitably recreational, marijuana.”
“Missouri has no specific state limitations on the places where alcohol may be sold "off-premises" (i.e. for consumption elsewhere). As a result, Missouri is famous in the region for grocery stores, drug stores, and even gas stations throughout the state which sell a wide variety of beer, wine, and liquor. As long as it is not located within 100 feet (30 m) of a school or church,[20] virtually any retail business (including a vague and undefined "general merchandise store") which obtains the proper licenses from the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and local authorities may sell any type of alcohol.[21] State law even forbids a local option and prohibits cities and counties from banning the off-premises sale of alcohol.[22]”
