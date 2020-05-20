Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Crowds Line Up to Get Into Missouri Ross Store Because... Why?

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 12:51 PM


Like we don't have enough things to embarrass us in Missouri, here's a huge crowd of people packed shoulder to shoulder during a pandemic while lining up to get into a freakin' Ross Dress For Less discount store on the day of its reopening.

Joplin News First posted a video to Facebook Wednesday afternoon of what must be the entire population of southwest Missouri trying to cram into a place that specializes in grandma shoes and resealed bags of Lindor Truffles.



If it were truly survival times this would make sense, because 9o percent of the clothing sold in a Ross is highly flammable and we're all going to need kindling to keep warm once the sun quits on us. As it stands, though, everyone waiting in the line appears to be wearing ignitable clothes already, so it's hard to see how the situation could be this dire.

What most of the people in the packed line aren't wearing, though, are masks covering their faces, which is stupid for two reasons:

  1. There's a massive, deadly epidemic raging through the country.
  2. They should probably be ashamed of themselves.

They're all doing exactly what we're not supposed to be doing right now and it's very possible that some of them (or some of the people they love) will get sick and die because of it. Hope that itchy Aztec print poncho made in Taiwan was worth it.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies – Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. Hartmann: Sam Page Hops Off White Horse for Big Donors, Secretive Payout Read More

  4. Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll Read More

  5. Ex-Alderman Larry Arnowitz to Plead Guilty to Federal Charge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation