Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 10:11 AM

Well, this is embarrassing. - TOM HELLAUER

Some governors have guided their states well during this pandemic and have received favorable approval ratings as a result. Missouri is not one of those states.

According to a survey analyzed by the Washington Post, Missouri Governor Mike Parson's approval ratings when it comes to handling the outbreak are abysmal.



Republican governor Larry Hogan of Maryland tops the list with an 85 percent approval rate. Rounding out the top five are New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R), Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo (D) and Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) — who all scored 82 percent. Way to go, New England.

But lower (much lower) on that list is where Missouri governor Mike Parson landed, with an embarrassing 58 percent approval rating.

Georgia's moronic Brian Kemp (R) scored lowest among all governors. Kemp pulled a paltry 43 percent, the exact same failing grade as Donald Trump.

For more information on how these percentages were calculated, check out the information at the bottom of the Washington Post article.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

May 20, 2020

