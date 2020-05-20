Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll

Some governors have guided their states well during this pandemic and have received favorable approval ratings as a result. Missouri is not one of those states.
According to a survey analyzed by the Washington Post
, Missouri Governor Mike Parson's approval ratings when it comes to handling the outbreak are abysmal.
Republican governor Larry Hogan of Maryland tops the list with an 85 percent approval rate. Rounding out the top five are New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R), Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo (D) and Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) — who all scored 82 percent. Way to go, New England.
But lower (much lower) on that list is where Missouri governor Mike Parson landed, with an embarrassing 58 percent approval rating.
Georgia's moronic Brian Kemp (R) scored lowest among all governors. Kemp pulled a paltry 43 percent, the exact same failing grade as Donald Trump.
For more information on how these percentages were calculated, check out the information at the bottom of the Washington Post article
.
