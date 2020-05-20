Saint Louis Zoo to Reopen in June — With Reservations

click to enlarge
The Saint Louis Zoo is planning to come out of hibernation in June.
The Saint Louis Zoo plans to reopen on June 13, but you'll need a reservation.
Admission will still be free, the zoo says, but attendance will be limited and people will have to sign up for specific times to enter. Staff and guests older than nine will have to wear masks, unless they have a medical condition that would prevent it.
The zoo expects to be open seven days a week after being closed since March.
“I am excited to share the news about our reopening and I hope everyone knows that the Saint Louis Zoo values safety,” zoo CEO Dr. Jeffrey Bonner said in a news release. “I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences.”
The zoo is the first big venue to announce an opening date. On Monday, St. Louis began lifting restrictions on certain businesses, clearing the way for what Mayor Lyda Krewson has called a "soft reopening." Under the city's order, big operations — such as the zoo, concert halls and sports stadiums — have to submit plans to the city for approval.
The zoo says it has taken direction from the city while also following the latest developments from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization as it prepares to welcome back guests.
Reservations can be made online
, starting at 9 a.m. on June 8. The zoo says it will also set up a phone line to reserve spots.
