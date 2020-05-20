Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Saint Louis Zoo to Reopen in June — With Reservations

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge The Saint Louis Zoo is planning to come out of hibernation in June. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • The Saint Louis Zoo is planning to come out of hibernation in June.

The Saint Louis Zoo plans to reopen on June 13, but you'll need a reservation.

Admission will still be free, the zoo says, but attendance will be limited and people will have to sign up for specific times to enter. Staff and guests older than nine will have to wear masks, unless they have a medical condition that would prevent it.



The zoo expects to be open seven days a week after being closed since March.

“I am excited to share the news about our reopening and I hope everyone knows that the Saint Louis Zoo values safety,” zoo CEO Dr. Jeffrey Bonner said in a news release. “I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences.”

While it was shut down, the zoo has operated a popular livestream so people could check in on the animals.

The zoo is the first big venue to announce an opening date. On Monday, St. Louis began lifting restrictions on certain businesses, clearing the way for what Mayor Lyda Krewson has called a "soft reopening." Under the city's order, big operations — such as the zoo, concert halls and sports stadiums — have to submit plans to the city for approval.

The zoo says it has taken direction from the city while also following the latest developments from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization as it prepares to welcome back guests.

Reservations can be made online, starting at 9 a.m. on June 8. The zoo says it will also set up a phone line to reserve spots.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies – Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. Hartmann: Sam Page Hops Off White Horse for Big Donors, Secretive Payout Read More

  4. Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll Read More

  5. Ex-Alderman Larry Arnowitz to Plead Guilty to Federal Charge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation