St. Louis Police Identify 3-Year-Old Shooting Victim as McKenzie Murphy

RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE

St. Louis County say McKenzie Murphy was shot near Fairground Park.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Police have identified a three-year-old boy who was killed nearly a week ago.McKenzie Murphy was shot on May 14 in a house in the 4000 block of Peck Street, a block east of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.Police were called at 9:17 p.m., and by that time, the boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.Police have released few details about the shooting. KMOV reported at the time that the boy had accidentally shot himself and that a teen was home when it happened. A police spokeswoman declined to confirm that this morning.The police department's Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division are handling the case. Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).