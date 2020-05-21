Thursday, May 21, 2020
St. Louis Police Identify 3-Year-Old Shooting Victim as McKenzie Murphy
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 9:16 AM
RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
St. Louis County say McKenzie Murphy was shot near Fairground Park.
Police have identified a three-year-old boy who was killed nearly a week ago.
McKenzie Murphy was shot on May 14 in a house in the 4000 block of Peck Street, a block east of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.
Police were called at 9:17 p.m., and by that time, the boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Police have released few details about the shooting. KMOV reported
at the time that the boy had accidentally shot himself and that a teen was home when it happened. A police spokeswoman declined to confirm that this morning.
The police department's Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division are handling the case. Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
