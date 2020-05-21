Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 21, 2020

St. Louis Police Identify 3-Year-Old Shooting Victim as McKenzie Murphy

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 9:16 AM

St. Louis County say McKenzie Murphy was shot near Fairground Park. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
  • St. Louis County say McKenzie Murphy was shot near Fairground Park.

Police have identified a three-year-old boy who was killed nearly a week ago.

McKenzie Murphy was shot on May 14 in a house in the 4000 block of Peck Street, a block east of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.



Police were called at 9:17 p.m., and by that time, the boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police have released few details about the shooting. KMOV reported at the time that the boy had accidentally shot himself and that a teen was home when it happened. A police spokeswoman declined to confirm that this morning.

The police department's Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division are handling the case. Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crowds Line Up to Get Into Missouri Ross Store Because... Why? Read More

  2. It Looks Like the XFL, and Our Beloved BattleHawks, May Return After All Read More

  3. Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll Read More

  4. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  5. Nate Burrell Photographs St. Louis 'COVID Days' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation