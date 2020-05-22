Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

Face Mask Giveaways Planned for Saturday

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge Face masks are going to be around for the foreseeable future. - COURTESY 2C2K PHOTOGRAPHY
  • COURTESY 2C2K PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Face masks are going to be around for the foreseeable future.


As we know by now, wearing masks in public is going to be part of life for a while.



St. Louis and St. Louis County have ordered businesses to provide them to any workers who serve the public, and they recommend everyone else wear them if they're going to be bumping into others. But finding those uncomfortable fashion statements can still be difficult, especially if you're not the DIY type and don't have the cash for the newly valuable commodity.

Luckily, a few organizations are setting up mask distributions on Saturday in the metro.

LIVE FREE, a campaign of the national Faith in Action coalition, will be distributing free masks and sanitary products through its Masks for the People program. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the City of East St. Louis municipal building, 301 River Park Drive. There are more than 3,000 masks up for grabs on a first come, first served basis.

Can't make it across the river? The Urban League of St. Louis is hosting another distribution event on Saturday at the North Side Community Empowerment Center, 1330 Aubert Ave., starting at noon and continuing until supplies run out. There will be food, masks, sanitary products and gloves available, free of charge.

Go get yourself a mask, sanitizer and some gloves. Stay safe and stay healthy.
