Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

St. Louis County Summer Camps Set to Reopen — But Gyms Still Waiting

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis County could allow gyms to reopen in mid-June, but it hasn't confirmed the date. - COURTESY THOROUGHLYREVIEWED
  • COURTESY THOROUGHLYREVIEWED
  • St. Louis County could allow gyms to reopen in mid-June, but it hasn't confirmed the date.


St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says day camps for kids will be able to reopen on June 1, mostly likely followed by pools and youth and adult athletic leagues (without fans) on June 15. Gyms could potentially open on June 15 as well, but they are still an open question.



"Workout facilities, gyms are a very important part of our health, our physical health and our mental health, and we want to get them open," Page said during a news conference this morning. "But we also have to recognize this is one of the highest-risk opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, and we have to do it responsibly."

Gym closures have been a flashpoint in the county's effort to control the slow reopening of businesses in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. House of Pain gym, with locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights, reopened on May 4 in defiance of the county's orders. Owner Joseph Corbett has sued the county in federal court, naming Page, acting Director of Public Health Emily Doucette and County Counselor Beth Orwick as defendants.

"These infringements on certain of our Constitutional rights would have been unimaginable in our freedom-loving country before COVID-19," the gyms' lawsuit says.

Corbett argues his staff is well versed in cleaning procedures, and the gyms are almost certainly in better shape than other places that have remained open, such as gas stations where people are regularly touching pump handles.

During this morning's news conference, Page said gyms present a unique challenge, because people working out typically can't wear masks, and all that heavy breathing sprays potentially disease-carrying water droplets through the air. He added that he and his staff have met with "very thoughtful and responsible" gym owners who are working hard to create plans for reopening safely, and he believes most operators are being conscientious.

"A small percentage of those will choose a different pathway, and we will deal with that on a case-by-case basis," Page said.

Summer camps for kids will be required to follow rules similar to daycares, including ramping up cleaning. They'll have to scrap large group activities and field trips, and parents will have to drop off their kids without going in. The guidelines call for one-way entrances and exits for children or curbside drop-offs with parents waiting in their cars.

The county has yet to set a date to reopen bars not tied to restaurants. Page said that category includes large entertainment venues, and officials are still trying to figure out the best way to regulate them. He said the tentative plan is to allow the majority of business, with restrictions on operations, to reopen by the end of June. But that could change, he said, because the situation is constantly shifting.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crowds Line Up to Get Into Missouri Ross Store Because... Why? Read More

  2. The Best CBD Oils – A Buyer's Guide [2020] Read More

  3. It Looks Like the XFL, and Our Beloved BattleHawks, May Return After All Read More

  4. 'Enraged' Ex-Con Killed Man He Found in Bed of Child's Mother, Police Say Read More

  5. Missouri's Mike Parson Ranks Third to Last in Governor Approval Rating Poll Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation