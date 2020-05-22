Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

St. Louis Man Now Facing Burglary Charges in Two Counties

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 3:18 PM

Danny Castillo is facing burglary charges in two counties.
  • COURTESY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
  • Danny Castillo is facing burglary charges in two counties.

A south St. Louis man burglarized the same Jefferson County business twice in three days, authorities say.

Danny Castillo, a wiry 31-year-old, first hit VLR Self Storage on May 3, prying open a door to get in, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff. The facility comprises a pair of metal buildings along a rural stretch of Old Missouri 21 outside of Barnhart. There is a house across the street, but not a lot else around.



Once inside, according to criminal complaint, Castillo busted a hole through an interior wall and climbed into a neighboring storage unit. He repeated the process until he had smashed into seven units, stealing jewelry and stereo equipment as he went, the complaint says.

It worked so well he allegedly returned on May 5. This time, he's accused of forcing his way into the facility's office and then accessing five units — busting through walls in some cases, cutting locks in others. Investigators say he took power tools from the office, but they're still trying to put together a list of anything else stolen from the storage lockers. They ask any possible victims to call them at 636-797-5515.

Castillo has a previous theft conviction from Maplewood, and he's facing burglary and property damage charges in St. Louis following a January arrest.

He is being held on $300,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
