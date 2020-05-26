Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

St. Louis Police Investigating Trio of Memorial Day Weekend Carjackings

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 4:57 PM

During the holiday weekend three separate carjacking incidents occurred in St. Louis. 



On Sunday at 9:16 p.m. in the 2300 block of Indiana Street in south city's McKinley Heights neighborhood, two men in their mid-twenties approached a 70-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in their car, pointed guns at them, and demanded they get out, according to city police.

The suspects then drove off in the stolen car, police say. Several hours later, the same car resurfaced in East St. Louis where it crashed into a metal bench at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 24th Street, KSDK reports.

One subject was taken into custody, according to the station. Neither of the victims of the carjacking were injured, authorities say. An investigation is ongoing.

The same night as the Indiana Street stickup, another carjacking occurred on the corner of Athlone Avenue and Penrose Street in the O'Fallon neighborhood of north city, police say. A 40-year-old woman told police she was parked in her vehicle about 10:30 p.m. when a grey sedan pulled up next to her car. Two young men in their early twenties, armed with firearms, approached and demanded she exit, police say.

The suspects fled the scene, one in her car and the other in the grey sedan. Police later found the woman's car in the area of Union and Bircher boulevards, near Interstate 70 in north city, and took three suspects into custody. The woman was not injured. An investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to North 11th and Angelica streets, on the edge of the Hyde Park neighborhood, after receiving a call about yet another carjacking. The victim, a 26-year-old man, stated he was stopped at a stop sign when a grey car struck the back of his car. The victim got out and was confronted by two young men. One of the suspects stole the victim's shoes and jewelry before hijacking the victim's car, police say. The two subjects fled in the victim's vehicle. 
