Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day Commemorative T-Shirts Now Available

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

One of our favorite Midwestern businesses, RAYGUN, has issued commemorative T-shirts marking the Memorial Day insanity at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Based in Des Moines, RAYGUN sells T-shirts and novelty items that are usually funny and often reference Midwest pop culture. Their “ope” collection is a huge hit, and we love their designs celebrating journalists, too.



During this pandemic, when the whole world has to try to laugh to keep from crying, humor is greatly appreciated, and RAYGUN’s newest design has supplied us with plenty.

Partiers at the Lake of the Ozarks who ignored social distancing guidelines over Memorial Day weekend earned scorn across the world for endangering their fellow citizens.

The story not only reached international press outlets, it also prompted the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to issue a travel advisory and suggested that those who attended crowded parties to self-quarantine for two weeks.

RAYGUN's new shirt reads:

“LAKE OF THE OZARKS: AN INTERNATIONAL EXAMPLE OF BAD JUDGEMENT”

Yep. There are other Ozarks-themed designs available, too, including one that reads:

“LAKE OF THE OZARKS: LIKE A MIDDLE AGE SPRING BREAK”

And then there’s this one.

Ope. Looks like you Memorial Day partiers have been called out hard.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

