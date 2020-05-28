Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Free COVID-19 Testing Available in St. Louis on Monday

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge The free testing event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. - VIA FLICKR/THE NATIONAL GUARD

St. Louis residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19 can do so for free early next week.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Missouri State Representative Steve Roberts are jointly hosting a free testing site for the coronavirus on June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no appointment necessary, and you don't need a doctor's referral.



The testing comes as part of a larger public safety event that will also see a focus on gun safety.

“We are facing two public health crises at once: The fight against gun violence and the fight against coronavirus," Reed says in a statement. "This event will help us share resources to fight both at the same time in an area that desperately needs access to these resources.”

Volunteers will be on hand to give out pamphlets on the Be Smart gun safety program as well as free gun locks, in addition to testing for the virus. There will also be free "summer fun packs" given away for kids to enjoy and small bottles of hand sanitizer.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Victor Robert Building at 1408 North Kingshighway. For more information, call 314-622-4114.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake of the Ozarks Bar Responds to Party Backlash: 'No Laws Were Broken' Read More

  2. Fighting Addiction and a Pandemic to Keep St. Louis' Unhoused Alive Read More

  3. St. Louis Public Health Director Doesn't Meet Requirements, City Counselor Says Read More

  4. Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day Commemorative T-Shirts Now Available Read More

  5. Hartmann: No Escaping Lake of the Ozarks Party Covid Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation