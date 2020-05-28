Free COVID-19 Testing Available in St. Louis on Monday

click to enlarge
St. Louis residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19 can do so for free early next week.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Missouri State Representative Steve Roberts are jointly hosting a free testing site for the coronavirus on June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no appointment necessary, and you don't need a doctor's referral.
The testing comes as part of a larger public safety event that will also see a focus on gun safety.
“We are facing two public health crises at once: The fight against gun violence and the fight against coronavirus," Reed says in a statement
. "This event will help us share resources to fight both at the same time in an area that desperately needs access to these resources.”
Volunteers will be on hand to give out pamphlets on the Be Smart
gun safety program as well as free gun locks, in addition to testing for the virus. There will also be free "summer fun packs" given away for kids to enjoy and small bottles of hand sanitizer.
The event will take place in the parking lot of the Victor Robert Building at 1408 North Kingshighway. For more information, call 314-622-4114.
