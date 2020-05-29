Maybe Don't Vote, Says Governor Nobody Voted For

As if there wasn’t enough to have to address this week, now Missouri Governor Mike Parson seems to think it’s totally fine if Missouri residents just skip that whole "voting" thing entirely.
This man (who wasn’t even elected
into his office) dared to downplay the importance of each Missouri resident getting their vote in a press conference last night
.
Parson seems to recognize that Missouri residents might have to choose between their health and voting and that’s a decision that he’s fine with them having to make, apparently.
“I hope people feel safe to go out and vote, but if they don’t, you know, the No. 1 thing — their safety should be No. 1,” Parson said during the briefing last night. “If they don’t, then don’t go out and vote.”
No bad decision that Parson makes should come as a surprise, really. This is the guy who wouldn't even wear a mask to protect elderly veterans
.
The upcoming municipal election was originally scheduled for April 7 but was moved to June 2
in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, the pandemic is still here, but since Missouri won’t allow “no-excuse” absentee voting, most people who want to vote will still have to physically go to the polls.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot passed more than a week ago, too, so voters who are freaked out by the many possible contamination issues at a voting place next Tuesday are S.O.L., as they say.
Missouri will hold its next election for governor on November 3, 2020, just in case you were wondering. And you might want to try to get your absentee ballot
situation figured out now because under Parson’s disastrous leadership
, nothing is going to get fixed in Missouri before then.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.