The Only Abortion Clinic in Missouri Will Keep on Aborting

"Planned Parenthood has demonstrated that it provides safe and legal abortion care. In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the department has only identified two causes to deny its license.”
“The Department has failed to raise an affirmative defense sufficient to justify this denial. As such, we grant Planned Parenthood’s application to renew its abortion facility license.”
“Today’s decision is a hard-fought victory for Planned Parenthood patients — and for people across Missouri. This is how we fight for our patients: case by case, day by day, to ensure abortion remains safe and legal across the country.”
