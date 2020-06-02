Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Girls Tell St. Louis Cops to Suck Their Dicks, Internet Rejoices

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge A scene from the protest yesterday. - PHOTO BY THEO WELLING

Long-time St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson is celebrated for many reasons. Not only is he a Pulitzer Prize winner, Carson is also highly respected within his own community for delivering quality work and insightful observations.

But now this drone pilot and National Weather Service trained spotter has another title to add to his resume: Twitter sensation. He’s gone from reliable local source of on-the-street information to full-on international social media phenomenon on the basis of a tweet that he dropped yesterday during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis.



Let us witness it in all its glory:


The brevity. The lack of punctuation. The shock of a respected journalist repeating naughty words. All in all, this was perfect Internetting. And here we thought we were fancy because Jack Dorsey retweeted us recently.

David Carson fed Twitter the perfect bit of information and Twitter users reacted with the only way they know how to show their appreciation: Retweets, “likes” and comments. (The tweet has over 20,000 retweets so far and counting.)

RELATED: Peaceful Marches Followed by a Chaotic Night of Fires in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Here are some of their reactions:

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Dumb Press Secretary Doesn't Know That St. Louis Isn't Louisville Read More

  2. Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Pappas House Set for Public Viewing Read More

  3. Teargas and More Arrests in Ferguson as George Floyd Protests Continue Read More

  4. 34 Semi-Automatic Guns Stolen in Affton Pawn Shop Burglary Read More

  5. Four St. Louis Cops Shot, 7-Eleven Burns After Day of Peaceful Protests Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation