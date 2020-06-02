Girls Tell St. Louis Cops to Suck Their Dicks, Internet Rejoices

Two girls just walked past us told the cops to suck their dick then pointed to us and told us to report it OK— David Carson (@PDPJ) June 2, 2020
finally some real, unbiased, straight-from-the-source journalism— 1312/40% (@SAMOYEDCORE) June 2, 2020
i just subscribed to the PD on the strength of this tweet excellent work— Jennifer Drake (@drakejenn) June 2, 2020
I would like more of this style of journalism.— 🔪 (@oni0nknight) June 2, 2020
true american patriots— goose (@kamikazewtrmeln) June 2, 2020
I will suck their dicks for doing that tbh— Yumeko Jamommy🔞 Gamble On Main (@MakotoGoinNuts) June 2, 2020
This is the first time I’ve laughed in days.— Ryan M. Ruark 🏳️🌈 (@RyanMRuark) June 2, 2020
Bless these girls and their collective dick pic.twitter.com/g0ptfUFiDn— Poya (@poyahoga_) June 2, 2020
