Girls Tell St. Louis Cops to Suck Their Dicks, Internet Rejoices

click to enlarge photo by Theo Welling

A scene from the protest yesterday.

Two girls just walked past us told the cops to suck their dick then pointed to us and told us to report it OK — David Carson (@PDPJ) June 2, 2020

finally some real, unbiased, straight-from-the-source journalism — 1312/40% (@SAMOYEDCORE) June 2, 2020

i just subscribed to the PD on the strength of this tweet excellent work — Jennifer Drake (@drakejenn) June 2, 2020

I would like more of this style of journalism. — 🔪 (@oni0nknight) June 2, 2020

true american patriots — goose (@kamikazewtrmeln) June 2, 2020

I will suck their dicks for doing that tbh — Yumeko Jamommy🔞 Gamble On Main (@MakotoGoinNuts) June 2, 2020

This is the first time I’ve laughed in days. — Ryan M. Ruark 🏳️‍🌈 (@RyanMRuark) June 2, 2020

Bless these girls and their collective dick pic.twitter.com/g0ptfUFiDn — Poya (@poyahoga_) June 2, 2020

Long-timephotographer David Carson is celebrated for many reasons. Not only is he a Pulitzer Prize winner, Carson is also highly respected within his own community for delivering quality work and insightful observations.But now this drone pilot and National Weather Service trained spotter has another title to add to his resume: Twitter sensation. He’s gone from reliable local source of on-the-street information to full-on international social media phenomenon on the basis of a tweet that he dropped yesterday during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis Let us witness it in all its glory:The brevity. The lack of punctuation . The shock of a respected journalist repeating naughty words. All in all, this was perfect Internetting. And here we thoughtwere fancy because Jack Dorsey retweeted us recently David Carson fed Twitter the perfect bit of information and Twitter users reacted with the only way they know how to show their appreciation: Retweets, “likes” and comments. (The tweet has over 20,000 retweets so far and counting.)Here are some of their reactions: